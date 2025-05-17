Galaxy Surfactants' Q4 net profit declines 2.1 pc, expenses jump 22.5 pc

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Galaxy Surfactants Limited has reported a 2.1 per cent decline in its net profit by about 2.1 per cent to Rs 75.87 crore compared to Rs 77.50 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Total expenses surged by 22.54 per cent to Rs 1,052.56 crore, compared to Rs 858.95 crore in the previous financial year, according to its stock exchange filing.

The company’s cost of materials consumed jumped significantly by around 28 per cent to Rs 809.21 crore from Rs 632.71 crore.

Employee benefits expenses and finance costs also increased by 5.38 per cent and 15.4 per cent respectively.

Other expenses rose by a modest 3.34 per cent, while depreciation and amortisation costs increased by 8.09 per cent.

Revenue from operations rose by 23.24 per cent to Rs 1,144.93 crore in Q4, up from Rs 929 crore a year earlier.

Total income also increased by nearly 21 per cent to Rs 1,152.68 crore from Rs 952.91 crore.

K. Natarajan, Managing Director of Galaxy Surfactants, said the quarter was challenging, especially for the Indian market, which continued to face headwinds.

“The expected recovery in demand was delayed due to the lingering effects of the previous quarter’s slowdown and a sharp rise in fatty alcohol prices starting from Q2,” he said.

He added that the AMET region remained flat, but early signs of demand stabilisation and easing supply chain issues provided cautious optimism.

The rest of the world (ROW) remained the bright spot, delivering strong performance in both Q4 and FY25, supported by strategic global expansion in Europe, APAC, North America, and Latin America.

“The company achieved volume growth of 9 percent in Q4 and 17 percent for the full fiscal year,” he stated.

Natarajan also highlighted improvements in operational efficiency and cost optimisation, with EBITDA per metric ton (MT) rising 24 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 21,715.

“For the full fiscal year, EBITDA/MT stood at Rs 19,868, roughly the same as FY24 levels,” he mentioned.

Looking ahead, he said the Indian market could see improvement due to easing inflation, lower interest rates, and supportive fiscal policies.

