From GDP to CPI, Centre to showcase key statistics at Global Fintech Fest 2025

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) The government on Monday said it will showcase statistical indicators such as GDP, CPI and key labour market statistics at the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2025 -- scheduled to be held in Mumbai from October 7-9.

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) will showcase creative visuals, including infographics, videos, and interactive displays, to engage visitors and effectively communicate the ministry’s initiatives.

“A dedicated stall and curated events will showcase the evolving landscape of official statistics and the role Fintechs can play to bridge the data gaps,” said the ministry in a statement.

Fintech thrives on data and the ministry is looking for synergy between industry intelligence and the official statistics, it added.

A panel discussion, being anchored by MoSPI along with prominent industry names will explore how large-scale surveys, such as those conducted by national statistical systems, can be complemented by market data to generate deeper insights into consumer behaviour, enterprise needs, and financial inclusion gaps.

It is an open call for the fintechs, policymakers, and researchers to build more resilient models, design inclusive products, and chart a roadmap for evidence-driven growth.

MoSPI Secretary will participate in fireside chat on October 8.

“Data, when treated as a public good, has the power to unlock new economic potential and drive inclusive growth. The conversation will highlight the role of collaborative data frameworks in ensuring that insights are timely, transparent, and beneficial for all stakeholders in a digital economy,” said the ministry.

The Secretary will also chair a closed room session with representatives of fintech industry and regulators on statistical infrastructure for a ‘Digital India: Building a Smarter Data Partnership’ with the Fintech Ecosystem.

The ministry said that robust statistical infrastructure is vital in driving smarter policy and innovation in a digital economy.

The discussion will cover current challenges in real-time granular data flows, opportunities for co-creating trusted data partnerships, and will cover the role of fintechs in strengthening India’s economic mapping and decision-making frameworks.

