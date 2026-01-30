FM Sitharaman to brainstorm with students after presenting Budget on Feb 1

New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) After the presentation of the Union Budget 2026-27 on February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will interact with around 30 college students from different regions of the country, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

Read More

As part of this initiative, the college students will also get to witness the presentation of the Union Budget live from the Lok Sabha Gallery, offering them a chance to view one of the most significant Parliamentary proceedings of the year, the statement said.

The students come from a variety of academic disciplines, including commerce, economics, medical education, and vocational courses from various states across India.

The students will also visit the Ministry of Finance housed at Kartavya Bhawan-1 and interact with various senior officials to gain an understanding of its functioning, the policy formulation processes, and the role of institutions in nation-building.

Later in the evening, Finance Minister Sitharaman will interact with the students and engage in a free-wheeling discussion on the key priorities of the Budget, its vision for India’s future, and its implications for the youth. Students will also share their ideas, perspectives, and aspirations, and offer their views concerning the youth and the nation during the interaction, the statement said.

This initiative aims to provide exposure to promote greater awareness among students about finance, economics, governance, and democratic processes, while encouraging informed, constructive participation of youth in India’s financial and Parliamentary procedures, it added.

During the course of preparing the Budget, various inputs have been sought from the country’s citizens, including youth, through various platforms, which will be reflected in the upcoming Union Budget 2026-27.

"The interaction signifies that the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi places importance on the ambitions and voice of our youth," the statement added.

--IANS

sps/vd