FM Sitharaman inaugurates nine new bank branches during Nagaland visit

Kohima, Nov 14 (IANS) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is now on a three-day visit to Nagaland, virtually inaugurated nine bank branches across four Northeastern states, including Assam, on Friday at the Credit Outreach Programme in Kiphire district.

Officials said that of the nine new bank branches, three each, in Assam and Nagaland, two in Manipur and one in Arunachal Pradesh.

Out of nine branches, eight are State Bank of India (SBI) and one is Nagaland Rural Bank.

The Finance Minister handed over sanction letters to beneficiaries of various Central Government Schemes during the Credit Outreach Programme in Kiphire district, and loans worth Rs 28.02 crore were disbursed to 350 accounts during the Credit Outreach.

The schemes and categories under which the sanction letters have been issued include MUDRA, Kisan Credit Card (KCC), Retail, MSMEs, SHGs, and Agricultural loans.

Sitharaman also flagged off vehicles sanctioned under the Chief Minister’s Micro Finance Initiative (CMMFI), along with a mobile ATM van of Nagaland Rural Bank, as part of SBI’s CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) initiative in the Kiphire district.

The visiting central minister was accompanied by Nagaland Tourism and Higher Education Minister Temjen Imna Along. The Finance Minister also visited the Nagaland State Rural Livelihood Mission (NSRLM) stalls set up by various Self Help Groups (SHG) in Kiphire district.

She interacted with the SHG members, learned about their products and livelihood activities, and appreciated their efforts in strengthening rural entrepreneurship and women-led development.

Sitharaman inaugurated the newly built Industrial Training Institute (ITI) campus in Kiphire and interacted with the students and teachers. She also handed over a cheque of Rs 9 lakh to the ITI as part of SBI’s CSR initiative, aimed at supporting skill development and strengthening training infrastructure.

The Union Minister also attended BJP's Aatmnirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyaan in Kiphire.

Earlier in the day, the Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister visited the Anganwadi Centre 'A' at Kiphire and held a brief interaction with the local Anganwadi Workers, Helpers and Children.

She also handed over a cheque provided by the SBI and reviewed the implementation of Central Schemes, the ongoing development projects and welfare initiatives sanctioned to the Aspirational Kiphire District.

Director of Social Welfare Department, Nagaland, Tosheli Zhimomi, moderated the programme and also highlighted the background of the Anganwadi Centres in the district.

Advisor S. Kiusumew Yimchunger, Fire & Emergency Services, Home Guards & Civil Defence, and a host of dignitaries attended the programme.

Later, Sitharaman also graced the Pungro-Kiphire Mandal Atmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Campaign Vidhansabha Sammelan of the BJP Nagaland.

A grand cultural programme was also held in honour of the Finance Minister at the 14th Nagaland Armed Police Battalion complex in Kiphire.

On Saturday (November 15), Sitharaman will inaugurate the AI Centre of Excellence for Skilling at the Nagaland Tool Room & Training Centre (NTTC), Dimapur, and review the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) Project at Niathu Resort.

