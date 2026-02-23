FM launches National Monetisation Pipeline 2.0 aimed at raising Rs 16.72 lakh crore

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday launched the second phase of the asset monetisation pipeline of Central ministries and public sector entities - the 'National Monetisation Pipeline 2.0 (NMP 2.0)' with an estimated monetisation potential of Rs 16.72 lakh crore in the next five financial years.

The second phase of the pipeline has been developed by NITI Aayog, in consultation with infrastructure line ministries, based on the mandate for ‘Asset Monetisation Plan 2025-30’ as announced in the Union Budget 2025-26.

The NMP 2.0 estimates aggregate monetisation potential of Rs 16.72 lakh crore, including private sector investment of Rs 5.8 lakh crore under the asset monetisation pipeline of Central ministries and public sector entities, over the five-year period from FY 2026 to FY 2030.

Sitharaman also noted that the ambitious five-year asset monetisation target for NMP 2.0 is over 2.6 times higher than that under NMP 1.0, and added that the Ministries and Departments must aim to surpass the indicated targets through proactive efforts.

The sectors included in the monetisation plan are highways (including MMLPs, ropeways), railways, power, petroleum and natural gas, civil aviation, ports, warehousing and storage, urban infrastructure, coal, mines, telecom and tourism.

NMP 2.0 was released in the presence of the NITI Aayog CEO and Secretaries of infrastructure line ministries included under the pipeline — Road Transport and Highways, Railways, Power, Petroleum and Natural Gas, Civil Aviation, Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Telecommunications, Tourism, Food and Public Distribution, Mining, Coal and Housing and Urban Affairs — along with the Secretaries of Ministry of Finance, Secretary Law, and the Chief Economic Adviser.

In her address at the launch, the Finance Minister complimented all the ministries and departments of the government and NITI Aayog for meeting nearly 90 per cent of the target of Rs 6 lakh crore set for 4 years in the implementation of NMP 1.0.

Sitharaman said that the NMP 2.0 is aligned with the mission of achieving Viksit Bharat through accelerated infrastructure development and that the NMP has the potential to fuel India’s growth momentum.

The Finance Minister observed that NMP 1.0 was the first of its kind of pipeline at a large scale, and best practices learnt by the authorities concerned should be leveraged in NMP 2.0. She underscored that the learnings and experiences of NMP 1.0 will serve as a guide to ensure that resources and opportunities are optimised to achieve results in a time-bound manner. She exhorted all the departments to focus on process simplification and standardisation so that monetisation becomes a seamless experience.

Highlighting the significance of asset monetisation, the Finance Minister said that the NMP enables recycling of productive public assets, thereby unlocking resources for reinvestment in new projects and capital expenditure. She noted that this approach facilitates efficient mobilisation of funds for CAPEX in public assets while minimising the budgetary outgo of the government.

NMP 2.0 is a culmination of insights, feedback and experiences consolidated through multi-stakeholder consultations undertaken by NITI Aayog, Ministry of Finance and line ministries. Several rounds of discussion have been held by NITI Aayog with the stakeholders. This is a whole-of-government initiative, according to an official statement.

