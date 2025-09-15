First ever World Teak Conference in India to be held at Kochi

Kochi, Sep 15 (IANS) Kerala is set to host the 5th edition of the World Teak Conference (WTC) from September 17-20, marking the first time India will organize the prestigious global event.

The conference is expected to draw over 350 delegates from 40 countries, placing the state at the centre of global discussions on sustainable teak forestry and trade.

Themed “Sustainable Development of the Global Teak Sector -- Adapting to Future Markets and Environments”, the conference will deliberate on challenges and opportunities in the sector, ranging from socioeconomic issues and genetics to silviculture, technology, environment, and international trade.

The event is being jointly organised by the Kerala Forest Research Institute (KFRI) under the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment (KSCSTE), the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), TEAKNET, and the International Tropical Timber Organization (ITTO), Japan, with technical support from FAO, IUFRO, and MAFF Japan.

Highlighting the significance of the event, Dr C.S. Kannan Warrier, Director of KFRI, said: “Hosting the World Teak Conference in Kerala is a proud moment for India."

With Nilambur being the cradle of teak plantations and home to the world’s first Teak Museum, Kerala represents both the heritage and the future of teak forestry.

This conference will help chart sustainable pathways for the global teak sector while strengthening Kerala’s role as a knowledge hub.

Over four days, the conference will feature scientific sessions, business-to-business meetings, panel discussions, and field visits, making it a comprehensive platform for policymakers, researchers, traders, and farmers to shape the future of the sector.

As a co-organiser, ITTO will contribute its expertise in tropical forest management, trade, and sustainable development.

Having supported multiple teak-related projects across producer countries, ITTO aims to promote knowledge sharing and international cooperation through the conference, strengthening sustainable practices and linking local communities with global markets.

Kerala’s Nilambur teak is globally recognized for its superior quality, uniform grain, and durability, making it a preferred choice in shipbuilding, premium furniture, and construction.

As the cradle of teak plantations, Kerala supplies sustainably managed timber, reinforcing India’s position in global teak trade and advancing responsible forestry practices.

--IANS

sg/skp