First-ever NHAI asset monetisation strategy to unlock road sector growth

New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) To unlock the value of operational National Highway assets, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Monday released its first ever ‘Asset Monetization Strategy for the Road Sector’.

The move is aimed at increasing public private partnership (PPP) in India’s infrastructure development.

The strategy aligns with the government’s objective under Assets Monetisation Plan - 2025-30 and represents a pivotal shift towards sustainable, market-driven infrastructure financing.

According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the strategy presents a structured framework that provide a robust blueprint to mobilise capital through toll-operate-transfer (ToT), infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs), and securitisation models.

These instruments have helped NHAI raise over Rs 1.4 lakh crore across more than 6,100 km of National Highways under the National Monetisation Pipeline.

The strategy is anchored on three core pillars that include value naximisation of government road assets, transparency of processes and dissemination of investor-relevant information, and market development through deepening the investor base as well as promoting stakeholder engagement.

“The unique approach that NHAI has adopted towards asset monetisation not only ensures financial sustainability but also opens opportunities for the private sector, leverage advanced technologies, enhance quality and longevity of our road assets,” said NHAI Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav.

The successful implementation of this strategy will provide NHAI with a steady stream of financing, reducing our reliance on traditional funding sources, Yadav added.

NHAI has been successfully leveraging various monetisation instruments. The success of asset monetisation by NHAI is critical in unlocking the value of road network and has contributed towards the development of the National Highway framework in the country.

“This document outlines a strategic framework to maximise the benefits of asset monetisation. It emphasises the need for a structured approach to identify and value assets, ensuring transparency and fostering investor confidence,” said N.R.V.V.M.K. Rajendra Kumar, Member Finance, NHAI.

--IANS

na/