First e-bus manufacturing plant in Rajasthan's Ghiloth, Kotputli-Behror soon

Jaipur, Oct 21 (IANS) Rajasthan is set to have its first electric bus (e-bus) manufacturing plant in the Ghiloth Industrial Area of Neemrana tehsil, located in the Kotputli-Behror district.

The state government has swiftly allocated 265,329 square metres (65.56 acres) of land for the project through RIICO under an MoU signed at the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit.

PMI Electro Mobility Solutions Pvt. Ltd. will set up the plant with an initial investment of approximately Rs 1,200 crore.

Besides production, the facility will manufacture bus bodies, electric motors, batteries, wire harnesses, and other key components.

A PMI Electro Mobility Solutions delegation met Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma at his residence on Tuesday and expressed gratitude for the rapid land allocation.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to industrial development, job creation, and expansion of core infrastructure in Rajasthan.

He said the plant marks a significant step toward realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' vision.

"This initiative will enhance Rajasthan's role as a leading hub for electric vehicle manufacturing in India," said CM Sharma.

"It will create numerous direct and indirect employment opportunities for the state's youth, who will also receive training in the emerging field of electromobility," he said.

The Chief Minister further emphasised that the deployment of e-buses will promote green energy, support sustainable urban transportation, and contribute to a cleaner environment.

CMO officials said that the desert state ushered in a new era of green transportation with the launch of this plant.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on e-bus manufacturing, green technology, and the vision for sustainable mobility.

Chief Minister Sharma said, "This project will give Rajasthan a new identity in the field of green transportation."

He added that Rajasthan will emerge as a leading state in the e-mobility sector, aligned with the 'Make in India' mission.

Officials said the e-bus services will soon begin in Rajasthan, offering citizens modern, clean, and efficient public transport options. The plant will support the nationwide supply of e-buses at affordable rates, contributing to the electric mobility ecosystem.

They said thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities will be created for the state's youth, and the project will boost the local economy and open up new technical training opportunities in electromobility.

The officials added that this initiative will also promote environmental protection and renewable energy, making the state a green innovation hub as it is a historic step toward reducing pollution and supporting sustainable development.

The Chief Minister said, "The launch of the e-bus plant marks the beginning of a new chapter in Rajasthan's green 'industrial revolution."

