FII selling in Nov crosses Rs 13,925 crore, trend set to reverse

New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) Foreign institutional investor (FII) selling accelerated in early November, as the total selling crossed Rs 13,925 crore till weekend, NSDL data showed on Saturday.

Analysts said that softer earnings in India compared to other markets has accelerated the momentum sell trade in India, which is getting invested in US, China, Taiwan and South Korea, regarded as the beneficiaries of the ongoing AI trade.

However, the AI trade cannot continue for long since there are concerns of a bubble building up in AI stocks, and when the AI trade loses steam, India will attract FII inflows, said Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, adding that the timeline for this prediction cannot be predicted.

The long-term trend of FII buying through the primary market continues with an investment of Rs 7833 crores so far in November. For 2025, till now, total FII sell figure through exchanges stood at Rs 2,08,126 crores. Meanwhile the total buy figure for the primary market stood at Rs 62,125 crores.

Regarding FPI investing trends, Manoj Purohit, Partner & Leader, Financial Services Tax, Tax and Regulatory Services, BDO India said that inflows have witnessed continuous volatility with some sign of recovery in coming times.

Major factors that contribute to this positive shift are the record domestic sales during this festive month, sustained corporate earnings growth, ongoing talks on India-US trade deals, he added.

He also cited several reforms and SEBI measures for the positive shift including KYC alignment, simplified account rules and a single‑window India Market Access platform.

Meanwhile, the sustained selling has pushed FPI ownership in NSE‑listed companies down to 16.9 per cent in the September quarter, marking the lowest level in over 15 years.

