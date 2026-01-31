Farmers’ income to double through modern technology and integrated farming systems: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said that farmers’ income in Chhattisgarh can increase significantly with the use of modern agricultural technology and integrated farming systems.

Addressing a state-level review meeting followed by a press interaction in Raipur, he praised the state’s progress in agriculture and rural development under the leadership of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.

The Union Minister announced that a joint team of scientists, farmers, and officials from both the Central and State governments will be formed this week to prepare strategies for crop diversification and improving productivity according to local climate conditions.

"Special focus will be given to integrated farming systems to create multiple income sources for small and marginal farmers," he said.

Chouhan visited Khapri village where he interacted with farmers and reviewed the use of modern farming methods.

He observed advanced practices in fruit and vegetable cultivation, grafting nurseries, Bhata method farming of tomato and capsicum, and the cultivation of crops like dragon fruit, dates, blueberries, and bananas.

He noted that while traditional crops usually generate an income of Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000 per acre, modern horticulture and high-tech farming can raise this to Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh per acre.

He added that farmers are being guided on scientific use of pesticides, disease control, and high-yield crop varieties by agriculture department teams.

"The government will also promote pulse cultivation on fallow lands and ensure procurement of lentil, urad, moong, and arhar at Minimum Support Price," the Union Minister said.

"Oilseed crops such as groundnut, mustard, and palm oil will also be encouraged," he added.

Highlighting integrated farming systems, Chouhan said these will include animal husbandry, fisheries, horticulture, organic farming, and industrial crops to provide farmers with steady and diversified income.

Sharing achievements in rural development, he informed that over 18 lakh houses have been sanctioned and delivered in the state under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in the last one and a half years. Under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, more than 10,000 roads spanning nearly 48,000 kilometres and 123 major bridges have been constructed.

--IANS

pk