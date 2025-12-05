Export booster: Adani’s Dighi Port set to handle 2 lakh cars a year with Motherson partnership

Ahmedabad, Dec 5 (IANS) In a significant step towards redefining automotive logistics in India, Motherson, through its joint venture Samvardhana Motherson Hamakyorex Engineered Logistics Ltd (SAMRX), on Friday announced an agreement with Dighi Port Limited (DPL) -- a subsidiary of Adani Ports -- to establish a dedicated facility for auto exports at the Dighi Port in Maharashtra.

As one of APSEZ’s 15 strategic ports, Dighi is now set to expand its capabilities to support India’s automotive growth story under the ‘Make in India’ initiative, enabling seamless export and import of vehicles for global markets.

“By combining APSEZ’s integrated infrastructure capabilities with Motherson’s expertise, we are creating a seamless, resilient network for vehicle movement across the country. This RoRo (Roll on and Roll off) terminal will not only accelerate trade and enhance supply chain efficiency but also deliver long-term value to our customers and the communities we serve,” said Ashwani Gupta, CEO and Whole time Director, Adani Ports.

This strategic partnership will make Dighi Port the new automobile exports terminal for exporters in Mumbai to the Pune auto belt, said the company.

According to Laksh Vaaman Sehgal, Vice Chairman, Motherson Group, this partnership with APSEZ is a significant step forward in our mission to provide integrated, world-class logistics solutions to the automotive industry.

By developing this RoRo terminal at Dighi Port, “we are enhancing our service portfolio and also creating a strategic asset that will boost efficiency and reduce logistics costs for our OEM partners,” said Sehgal, adding that this collaboration will strengthen India’s automotive supply chain and deliver tangible value to our customers.

The new RoRo terminal will feature state-of-the-art infrastructure to handle end-to-end Finished Vehicle (FV) logistics, streamlining operations for major automotive OEMs.

SAMRX will invest in the terminal to vertically integrate its services, offering a comprehensive logistics solution with 360-degree cargo visibility.

Dighi Port serves as a gateway for Maharashtra’s landlocked industrial corridors and heartland, offering closed warehouses, tank farms, and open stockyards for commodity storage.

With a current cargo handling capacity of 633 million tonnes per annum, APSEZ commands approximately 28 per cent of India's total port volumes, targeting one billion tonnes throughput by 2030.

--IANS

na/dpb