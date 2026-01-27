EVs to drive India’s manufacturing sector growth: Kumaraswamy

Pune, Jan 27 (IANS) Minister for Heavy Industries H. D. Kumaraswamy said on Tuesday that the Government’s focus on Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat is strengthening advanced manufacturing sectors that will define India’s future growth, and electric mobility lies at the heart of this transformation.

“It reduces dependence on imported fossil fuels, lowers emissions and creates new opportunities for Indian industry, innovators and our young workforce,” the minister said in his address at the Symposium on International Automotive Technology (SIAT) 2026 in Pune.

Detailing the Government’s policy initiatives, the Minister highlighted that the Ministry of Heavy Industries has taken decisive steps to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles.

The FAME-II scheme, with an outlay of Rs 11,500 crore, has supported the adoption of over 16.71 lakh electric vehicles and enabled the sanctioning of more than 9,000 public charging stations across the country.

He further stated that the PM E-DRIVE scheme, with an outlay of ₹10,900 crore, has strengthened EV adoption through demand incentives and expanded charging infrastructure, with more than 20 lakh electric vehicles sold under the scheme. The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Auto scheme, with an outlay of ₹25,938 crore, is promoting domestic value addition and enhancing global competitiveness.

Kumaraswamy also highlighted the PLI-ACC scheme and said, “We aim to establish 50 GWh of Advanced Chemistry Cell battery manufacturing capacity in India, strengthening long-term energy security and resilience.”

He referred to the recently approved Rare Earth Permanent Magnet (REPM) scheme, with a budgetary outlay of Rs 7,280 crore, which will promote indigenous manufacturing of critical components for electric vehicles, wind turbines, defence systems and electronics.

Drawing attention to environmental concerns, the Minister said that electrification of the commercial vehicle segment deserves special focus, as these vehicles contribute to more than 40 per cent of transport-related pollution.

He informed that Rs 2,000 crore has been earmarked under the PM E-DRIVE scheme for setting up over 70,000 charging stations nationwide to strengthen EV adoption in this segment.

Presenting industry performance figures, Kumaraswamy said, “Vehicle production increased from 28.4 million units in FY 2023-24 to 31 million units in FY 2024-25, while exports rose from 4.5 million units to 5.36 million units during the same period. These figures reflect the success of Government efforts in promoting a clean, competitive and sustainable automotive sector.”

During his visit to the symposium, the Union Minister toured various exhibition stalls, interacted with industry stakeholders, startups and researchers, and explored emerging technologies aimed at enhancing passenger safety and mobility efficiency.

He visited the ARAI Pavilion and the Technology Pavilion, where cutting-edge innovations in vehicle testing, safety systems, electrification and connected mobility were showcased.

Kumaraswamy also inaugurated three new facilities at ARAI’s Mobility Research Centre (MRC) in Takwe, near Pune, established to strengthen safety, security and advanced research capabilities.

He expressed confidence that these facilities would further enhance India’s testing and certification infrastructure.

Appreciating the growing participation of MSMEs and startups in SIAT, the Minister said that ARAI’s outreach initiatives have played a key role in nurturing innovation and entrepreneurship in the automotive sector.

