Estimated Rs 50,000 cr trade expected nationwide on Dhanteras today

New Delhi: As the Diwali season brings a festive boost to the economy, traders across India anticipate a strong Dhanteras, with an estimated Rs 50,000 crore in retail trade projected nationwide on Tuesday, according to Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).

This year, the "Vocal for Local" theme is noticeably prevalent, with consumers showing a strong preference for locally made goods, marking a significant decline in Chinese product sales associated with Diwali.

CAIT estimates that China may lose nearly Rs 1.25 lakh crore in business this season due to the preference for Indian-made goods.

CAIT Secretary General and Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal remarked on the emphasis this year on supporting local artisans, potters, and women's cooperatives, in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Vocal for Local appeal.

Across India, trade groups have been encouraged to prioritize items crafted by local communities, thereby supporting small artisans during this peak sales season.

To reinforce this message, MP Khandelwal, along with BJP workers and trade leaders, plans to purchase clay diyas and other pottery items from Chandni Chowk artisans tomorrow as a show of solidarity with the Vocal for Local campaign.

Similar initiatives will unfold in Delhi and other states, with CAIT leaders rallying to support local craftsmanship.

This festive day of Dhanteras is marked by reverence and traditional purchasing practices, as people seek blessings from Lord Ganesha, Goddess Lakshmi, and Lord Kuber.

Also Read: PM Modi distributes over 51,000 appointment letters under Rozgar Mela

Popular purchases include gold and silver jewelry, utensils, kitchenware, vehicles, garments, electronics, business tools, furniture, and even brooms, which are considered an auspicious buy on Dhanteras.

According to ancient custom, Lord Dhanvantari, the deity of health, appeared on this day, making brass utensils particularly auspicious for purchase, especially among the hospitality and catering sectors, which see high demand for cooking items during Dhanteras.

In Delhi, markets such as Chandni Chowk, Dariba Kalan, Sadar Bazaar, Lajpat Nagar, Greater Kailash, and others are experiencing a surge in foot traffic as customers look for Dhanteras deals.

Pankaj Arora, National President of the All India Jewelers and Goldsmith Federation, confirmed that jewelers nationwide have prepared with fresh stock of gold, silver, and diamond designs. This year's Dhanteras also sees growing interest in artificial jewelry, with traditional gold and silver coins, notes, and idols likely to be purchased in abundance.

Vedic scholar Acharya Durgesh Tare, CAIT's Vedic and Astrology Committee convenor, highlighted another Dhanteras tradition: lighting an earthen lamp, or Yam Deepak, facing south at dusk to honor Lord Yama, the god of death. This ritual, believed to bring blessings, adds to the festive spirit of the day.

With Dhanteras off to a vibrant start, today's high volume of sales is expected to make a substantial contribution to India's festive economy while celebrating the country's rich artisanal heritage through the Vocal for Local initiative.

—ANI