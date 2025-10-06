Essential for large Asian economies to work together to drive trade: Amitabh Kant

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) Senior Indian bureaucrat and former G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant on Monday said he is delighted to be on the advisory board of ‘AsiaXchange 2025’, a premier convening of global and regional leaders organised by The Rockefeller Foundation in Jakarta, Indonesia.

“Delighted to be on the Advisory Board of #Asiaxchange25 by @RockefellerFdn and participate in it at Jakarta in Indonesia. Lively, vibrant session on Shaping the Future: Asia’s Evolving Role,” Kant posted on X.

Kant said at panel discussion that it is essential for large Asian economies – China, India, Korea, Japan, Indonesia – to work together to drive trade.

The three-day gathering from October 6-8 has brought together policymakers, business executives, philanthropists, representatives from multilateral institutions, academics, and community leaders under the theme ‘From Solutions To Scale’ focused on uplifting underserved communities across Asia.

The purpose of AsiaXchange 2025 is urgent: to ensure that solutions already proven to uplift underserved communities do not remain small, but instead are scaled across borders, sectors, and generations, so that Asia’s growth includes everyone.

Set against the backdrop of shifting demographics, geopolitical transitions, and urgent climate and development challenges, AsiaXchange 2025 will be anchored in three strategic pillars: Inspire, Connect and Invest.

“At The Rockefeller Foundation, we believe in the power of collaboration to transform systems and deliver impact at scale,” said Elizabeth Yee, Executive Vice President of Programs, The Rockefeller Foundation.

"AsiaXchange 2025 is about taking proven solutions to scaled impact ― demonstrating how collective impact across borders can grow bold ideas and shape a more inclusive and sustainable future for all,” Yee said in an earlier statement.

This year’s event builds on the momentum of two prior AsiaXchange convenings, held in New Delhi in 2023 and Bangkok in 2024, reaffirming The Rockefeller Foundation’s commitment to uplifting underserved communities and enabling sustainable futures across Asia and the world.

