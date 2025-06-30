Ericsson’s antenna manufacturing unit bolsters global confidence in India: Minister

New Delhi, June 30 (IANS) The launch of Ericsson’s manufacturing unit demonstrates global confidence in India’s capabilities and the country’s growing confidence in its future, Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Monday.

Inaugurating Ericsson’s state-of-the-art antenna manufacturing facility at VVDN’s Global Innovation Park in Manesar, Haryana, the minister said this is more than the launch of a manufacturing unit — it marks the birth of a facility that will power the networks of tomorrow and connect millions across the globe.

Highlighting the broader vision of the government, the minister added, “This is where global technology converges with Indian ingenuity. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the ‘Make in India’ mission is evolving into a ‘Make for the World’ movement.”

Emphasising the transformative impact of global technology partnerships on India's telecom sector, the Union Minister noted that global investments from companies like Ericsson, Apple, Google, and Qualcomm go beyond financial contributions.

“They bring cutting-edge technology, world-class production standards, and extensive training capabilities for our engineers,” he said, adding that such collaborations have been instrumental in positioning Indian talent on the global stage.

Highlighting Ericsson’s contribution, Scindia said the company’s initiatives — including network APIs, automation, and its Global AI Accelerator in Bengaluru — have significantly advanced India’s role in the global value chain.

“As India transitions from its Amrit Kaal to its Shatabdi Kaal over the next two decades,” this journey will not only transform India, but through India, help transform the world,” said the minister.

The facility, developed in collaboration between Ericsson and VVDN Technologies, is Ericsson’s first to produce passive antennas in India for global markets.

Shipments are expected to commence in July 2025. This facility is one of its kind, where more than 50 per cent of the passive antenna production, built to meet rigorous domestic and international standards, for the domestic market will be localised, reinforcing India’s emergence as a trusted global manufacturing and innovation hub.

Citing the success of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, he noted that it has attracted over Rs 4,000 crore in investment, generated Rs 80,000 crore in production output, and created more than 34,000 jobs.

Liberalised FDI policies and sectoral reforms have further unlocked growth with over $39 billion in foreign investment since 2000, and telecom now contributing nearly 7 per cent of India’s GDP.

“This facility is a long-term investment in Indian talent, engineering, and innovation. We are committed to building a full-spectrum antenna ecosystem here,” said Mikael Eriksson, Ericsson’s Head of Antenna Systems.

--IANS

na/