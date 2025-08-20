EPFO records all-time high addition of 21.89 lakh net members during June

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) recorded a net addition of 21.89 lakh members in June this year, marking the highest ever increase since payroll data tracking began in April 2018, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday.

The figure depicts an increase of 9.14 per cent in net payroll additions during June as compared to the previous month of May. Further, the year-on-year analysis reveals a growth of 13.46 per cent in net payroll additions in June compared to the same month of the previous year, signifying increased employment opportunities and heightened awareness of employee benefits, bolstered by the EPFO’s effective outreach initiatives.

The EPFO enrolled around 10.62 lakh new subscribers in June this year, representing a 12.68 per cent jump over May and a growth of 3.61 per cent compared to June 2024, reflecting the rise in job opportunities.

A noticeable aspect of the data is the dominance of the 18-25 age group. The EPFO added 6.39 lakh new subscribers in the 18-25 age group, constituting a significant 60.22 per cent of the total new subscribers added in June. New subscribers in the 18-25 age group added in the month show an increase of 14.08 per cent compared to the previous month of May.

Further, the net payroll addition for the age group 18-25 for June 2025 is approximately 9.72 lakh, reflecting an increase of 11.41 per cent from the previous month and a growth of 12.15 per cent compared to June last year. This is in consonance with the earlier trend, which indicates that most individuals joining the organised workforce are youth, primarily first-time job seekers.

Approximately 16.93 lakh members, who had exited earlier, rejoined the EPFO in June this year. This figure depicts a 5.09 per cent increase over May. It also displays a significant 19.65 per cent year-over-year growth compared to June 2024. These members switched their jobs and re-joined the establishments covered under the ambit of EPFO and opted to transfer their accumulations instead of applying for final settlement, thus safeguarding long-term financial well-being and extending their social security protection, according to the official statement.

Around 3.02 lakhs new female subscribers joined the EPFO in June this year, which represents a 14.92 per cent increase compared to the previous month. It also depicts year-over-year growth of 1.34 per cent compared to June last year.

Further, the net female payroll addition during the month stood at around 4.72 lakh, with a month-on-month increase of 11.11 per cent compared to May and a significant year-over-year growth of 10.29 per cent compared to June 2024. The growth in female member additions is indicative of a broader shift towards a more inclusive and diverse workforce, the statement added.

