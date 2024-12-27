NGT Seeks Centre’s Action on Safe Disposal of Solar Panels Amid Environmental Risks

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought a response from the Union of India and other respondents on a plea regarding improper disposal and recycling of Photovoltaic (PV) solar panels.

The matter was raised through a letter petition highlighting the environmental risks posed by discarded panels and the need for an organized system for their proper handling and management. As solar panels become increasingly popular, particularly in rural areas, ensuring their safe disposal has become a growing concern.

The bench of Justice Prakash Shrivastava, (Chairperson, NGT) and Dr. A. Senthil Vel (Expert Member) in an order passed on December 23, 2024 said the petition raises substantial issues relating to compliance with environmental norms, especially, the implementation of the provisions of E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2022.

Hence the Tribunal impleaded the Ministry of Environment and other respondents as the party in the matter and issued notice, said the NGT.

The letter petition sent by Ashish Singh Chandel, a farmer from Uttar Pradesh stated that solar panel is utilized for generating energy for irrigation in agricultural fields in his village under the Kusum Yojna since 2019.

The petitioner highlighted the gap in the life cycle management of damaged solar panels and has stated that these solar panels cannot be repaired and are required to be discarded as scrapped but there is a lack of proper disposal infrastructure which leads to the burying of these panels in the agricultural field or sending them to landfills which adversely affects the soil quality.

The Tribunal noted that the petitioner the scrap dealers only accept the aluminium, copper, and glass components of PV Panels. The remaining materials, including polymers, silicon, and other substances, are non-recyclable and must be sent to landfills.

PV panels contain heavy metals like lead and cadmium, which could leach into soil and water causing long-term environmental damage. There is no established mechanism for the safe disposal or recycling of damaged solar panels in the region, added the plea. (ANI)