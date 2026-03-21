Energy security booster: India achieves 1 billion tonne coal production again

New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) The country has successfully achieved the landmark of 1 billion tonne (BT) coal production for the second year in a row, Coal Ministry said on Saturday.

Read More

With the sustained and coordinated efforts across the coal sector and the invaluable contribution of all stakeholders, this significant milestone, achieved on March 20, underscores India’s growing self-reliance in the energy sector and its commitment to ensuring uninterrupted fuel supply to key industries.

According to the ministry, the sustained coal production level has enabled the country to effectively meet rising energy demands while supporting the power sector in maintaining record-high coal stock levels at coal-based thermal power plants.

“The achievement reflects robust planning, efficient execution, and strengthened coordination across the coal value chain, thereby contributing meaningfully to the nation’s economic growth trajectory,” the statement further said.

Meanwhile, the combined index of India’s eight core infrastructure industries increased by 2.3 per cent in February this year compared to the corresponding figure for the same month of the previous year, according to latest data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry.

Coal production increased by 2.3 per cent in February over the same month of the previous year, while electricity generation rose by 0.5 per cent.

The Coal Ministry said it continues to remain steadfast in its commitment to fostering a stable, transparent, and performance-driven ecosystem.

Through proactive policy interventions, rigorous performance monitoring, and close engagement with stakeholders, the Ministry is ensuring reliable coal availability and seamless operations across sectors.

Amid the West Asia crisis, India's thermal power plants have adequate coal stocks of around 53.41 million tonnes which are adequate for nearly 23 days at the present rate of consumption, and further stocks are also being built up at the pitheads of coal mining companies as a proactive measure to meet any exigency amid the disruption in oil and gas supplies.

Coal India Limited is also taking adequate measures to ensure the supply of coal to all consumers, including small, medium and other consumers.

—IANS

na/