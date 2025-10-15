Employment rate rises to 5-month high in September

New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) The increasing trend in Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR), indicating a rise in employment, continued for the third month in a row with the overall participation rate touching a 5-month high of 55.3 per cent in September, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Statistics on Wednesday.

The participation of females in the labour force also continues to grow, with the LFPR among females of age 15 years and above in September 2025 at 34.1 per cent, which is the highest level since May 2025. This sustained growth in rural female participation signals strengthening economic inclusion, the statement explained.

The overall LFPR in rural areas has also increased steadily from 56.1 per cent observed in June to 57.4 per cent in September. The LFPR in urban areas has remained unchanged at 50.9 per cent compared to August 2025 for persons aged 15 years and above, the statement said.

The overall Worker Population Ratio (WPR) in September 2025 was reported as 52.4 per cent, also the highest level since May 2025, among persons aged 15 years and above. A rise in the female workforce, especially in rural areas, has brought about this increase. Overall WPR among females aged 15 years and above has steadily increased for the third consecutive month, from 30.2 per cent in June to 32.3 per cent in September 2025, the statement said.

The female workforce in rural areas has increased for the last three successive months from 33.6 per cent in June 2025 to 36.3 per cent in September 2025, the statement added.

The Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) conducted by the National Statistics Office is the primary source of data on activity participation and employment-unemployment conditions of the population. The PLFS survey methodology has been modified from January 2025 to provide monthly and quarterly estimates of labour force indicators for the country.

Monthly results of PLFS are released in the form of Monthly Bulletins. It presents estimates of key labour market indicators, viz. Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR), Worker Population Ratio (WPR) and Unemployment Rate (UR) at the all-India level following the Current Weekly Status (CWS) approach.

