Emirates resumes flight operations after temporary suspension at Dubai airport (Lead)

New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) Emirates has resumed flight operations after temporarily suspending services to and from Dubai International Airport due to safety concerns, the airline said on Saturday in an update on social media.

Read More

In an update shared on the social media platform X, the airline said passengers with confirmed bookings for flights scheduled later in the day can now proceed to the airport.

The airline also said the advisory applies to travellers who are transiting through Dubai, provided their connecting flights are operating as scheduled.

“Our post from 11:08am Dubai time regarding operational status is no longer current, and has been deleted to avoid causing unnecessary confusion,” it said.

“Passengers who have confirmed bookings for this afternoon’s flights may proceed to the airport. This includes customers transiting in Dubai if their connecting flight is also operating,” the airline added.

Emirates advised passengers to check the status of their flights and seat availability through its official channels before heading to the airport. This is to ensure that their flights are operating as scheduled.

The airline added that it is closely monitoring the situation and will make adjustments to its operational schedule if required.

“Emirates continues to monitor the situation, and we will develop our operational schedule accordingly,” the airline stated.

“We would like to thank our customers for their understanding and patience. The safety of our passengers and crew is our highest priority and will not be compromised,” it mentioned.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, the airline said it has temporarily suspended all flights to and from Dubai until further notice, advising passengers not to travel to the airport while operations remain halted.

In that earlier post, the airline said it will provide further updates once more information becomes available. It stressed that passenger and crew safety remains its top priority.

However, the post has been deleted now as it was creating confusion among travellers, the airline noted.

--IANS

pk