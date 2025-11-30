Elon Musk features in new teaser of Nikhil Kamath’s upcoming podcast episode

New Delhi, Nov 30 (IANS) A new teaser of Elon Musk’s appearance on Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath’s “WTF is” podcast has sparked fresh excitement online, with Kamath releasing a second black-and-white clip that blends humour with deeper reflections from the Tesla and SpaceX chief.

The video, posted on X, opens with a light moment as Kamath comments on Musk’s physique, saying he looks “bigger and bulkier” than expected.

Musk laughs it off before the conversation shifts to his long-running fascination with the letter ‘X’.

When Kamath asks why he likes the letter so much, Musk responds jokingly, “Sometimes I wonder what’s wrong with me.”

The teaser then takes a pop-culture turn when Kamath asks which character from “The Matrix” Musk would want to be.

Musk replies, “Hopefully not Agent Smith? He’s my hero,” keeping the tone playful. Kamath shared the clip with the caption, “Here’s to delaying gratification.

“Here’s to delaying gratification. The future belongs to the patient,” hinting at the theme of the full conversation while offering few concrete details beyond its “coming soon” promise.

The future belongs to the patient,” hinting at the broader themes of perseverance and long-term thinking that may feature in the full conversation.

This comes just a day after Kamath released the first teaser, a 39-second silent clip showing him and Musk sitting together in what appears to be an industrial setting.

The two sip coffee and exchange smiles without any dialogue, while a SpaceX logo on Kamath’s mug prompted speculation about the topics and setting of the full episode.

Kamath’s podcast has increasingly drawn global personalities from technology, business, and politics.

Previous guests include Microsoft founder Bill Gates, investor Vinod Khosla, and Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas.

--IANS

pk