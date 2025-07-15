ELI scheme next step after PLI to build Atmanirbhar Bharat: Minister

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) The employment-linked incentive (ELI) scheme represents the second step after the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme in the direction of building an Atmanirbhar Bharat, Labour Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya has stressed.

The ELI scheme will provide financial support to employers, enabling them to generate additional employment, particularly for the youth.

The minister described the initiative as a win-win for both employers and job seekers.

During a high-level virtual meeting of state labour ministers and state industry ministers, he cited KLEMS data, published by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), highlighting that over 17 crore employment opportunities were generated during the last decade, according to a Ministry of Labour and Employment statement.

This, he noted, is a reflection of the significant economic progress made by the country, particularly driven by robust growth in sectors such as construction, manufacturing, and services.

Dr Mandaviya emphasised that this momentum must be sustained and further accelerated through schemes like ELI, which are designed to create quality jobs, deepen formalisation, and support inclusive development.

“Labour and industry are two sides of the same coin,” the Minister said, adding that both must work in close coordination for the greater good of the nation’s workforce and economy. He assured participants that procedural formalities under the scheme have been kept simple to ensure ease of access and encourage wide participation.

The Union Minister also urged state ministers to actively promote the scheme through media briefings, television and radio interviews, and other outreach platforms. He emphasised the importance of comprehensive planning and awareness-building at the grassroots level.

With a total outlay of Rs. 99,446 crore, the ELI scheme aims to create over 3.5 crore jobs across the country over a two-year period.

During the meeting, labour and industry ministers from Gujarat, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and several other states appreciated the initiative and assured their full cooperation in ensuring its successful implementation across their respective regions.

