EaseMyTrip to invest Rs200 cr in electric bus manufacturing, signs tender for sustainable transport in MP

Bhopal: At the Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2025, held in Bhopal, Rikant Pittie, CEO of EaseMyTrip, announced the company's plans to invest Rs200 crore in the electric bus sector.

The investment aims to revolutionize sustainable transport in the state, aligning with India's growing EV industry, which is currently valued at USD 3 billion and expanding at an 18 per cent CAGR.

Pittie confirmed that EaseMyTrip, through its 100 per cent subsidiaries YoloBus and Easy Green Mobility, has secured a tender to introduce electric buses in Sagar (MP) and other cities across Madhya Pradesh.

"We have signed an agreement. It's actually a tender, wherein we have been able to provide quite a lot of buses to Sagar State. The initiative is being carried out by YoloBus and our manufacturing arm, Easy Green Mobility. We are going to provide sustainable transport, as the EV industry is already booming," Pittie stated.

EaseMyTrip has already received board approval for the investment and intends to allocate funds strategically to establish a dedicated manufacturing plant within the state.

"We will be deputing a lot of buses in Madhya Pradesh and are also looking to establish a bus manufacturing plant here. Our first bus will be operational on the roads of Madhya Pradesh by August," he added.

In its initial phase, EaseMyTrip plans to deploy 500 buses across the state in 2025. The company is also eyeing exponential expansion, targeting 1,000 buses in 2026. While Pittie refrained from disclosing specific details about additional cities, he confirmed that tenders have already been filed and will be announced in due course.

EaseMyTrip is committed to supporting India's manufacturing ecosystem. Pittie emphasized that the company is fully aligned with the 'Make in India' initiative and will produce buses domestically.

"We are completely making an India company. And we believe that in India, there is a lot of scope of manufacturing. And that is what we are targeting," he said. (ANI)