New Delhi: EaseMyTrip partners with Sukoon Unlimited to offer special flight booking benefits for Senior Citizens with discounts, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The company also noted that the partnership aims to make flight travel more convenient and comfortable for senior citizens. It will provide elderly travelers with a seamless travel experience, ensuring they receive the necessary support at every stage of their journey.

It said "EaseMyTrip will provide personalized assistance to make booking flights effortless, ensuring that elderly travellers receive the necessary support at every stage of their journey. Additionally, exclusive discounts will be offered to senior travelers".

The company will offer personalized assistance to make the booking process effortless, allowing elderly travelers to plan their trips without hassle.

In addition, EaseMyTrip will also provide special discounts to senior citizens, making air travel more affordable while maintaining high levels of comfort.

To enhance the overall travel experience, the partnership will also include additional services such as priority seating, wheelchair assistance, and on-ground support at airports.

These features are designed to ensure that elderly passengers can travel with ease, especially those who require extra care and support.

The company said "Beyond these travel conveniences, Sukoon Unlimited will offer complimentary wellness services such as pre- and post-travel consultations, ensuring that senior travellers are well-prepared for their trips and receive the necessary care before and after their journeys".

Speaking on this collaboration, Nishant Pitti, Founder and Chairman, at EaseMyTrip, said, "Partnering with Sukoon Unlimited allows us to take this commitment a step further by offering senior citizens a travel experience that is not only convenient and affordable but also prioritizes their well-being. This initiative is part of our larger vision to make travel accessible to all age groups, ensuring that elderly travellers can explore the world with complete peace of mind."

With this partnership, EaseMyTrip and Sukoon Unlimited aim to cater to the unique needs of senior travelers.

Vibha Singal, Founder and CEO, at Sukoon Unlimited also stated that "By joining hands with EaseMyTrip, we are now extending our specialized care and wellness services to senior travellers, ensuring that they embark on their journeys without any stress or discomfort. This collaboration reinforces our dedication to making life easier for seniors, enabling them to travel with confidence and ease."

EaseMyTrip (a publicly listed company at NSE and BSE) is one of largest online travel platform in terms of air ticket bookings. (ANI)