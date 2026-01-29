DPIIT proposes amendments to align India's Designs Act with global best practices

New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) The government has released a Concept Note proposing amendments to the Designs Act, 2000, to modernise India’s design protection framework and align it with international best practices, an official statement said on Thursday.

Read More

The Concept Note released by Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) proposed India’s accession to the Riyadh Design Law Treaty (DLT) and the Hague Agreement Concerning the International Registration of Industrial Designs (Hague Agreement).

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of 'Design in India, Design for the World', the proposed amendments aim to ensure that India’s design law remains relevant in an evolving landscape characterised by digital innovation, virtual products and immersive consumer experiences, according to a statement from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

Major proposals included protection for virtual designs, a 12‑month full grace period, deferred publication of design for up to 30 months.

Introduction of timeline relief provision in alignment with Designs Law Treaty and provision for statutory damages for infringement were other key changes.

"Revision to term of protection, introduction of multiple designs filings (in a single application) and option for division of applications," along with other miscellaneous changes aligning with DLT and Hague Agreement were also listed by the ministry.

DPIIT has invited comments and suggestions from stakeholders on the proposals contained therein to facilitate further deliberations and detailed development of the amendments.

India had in 2024 signed the final act of the Riyadh Design Law Treaty (DLT), reaffirming its commitment to fostering inclusive growth and ensuring equitable access to intellectual property protection.

The DLT introduced several key provisions aimed at benefiting design applicants, including relaxed time limits, the reinstatement of lost rights, the option to correct or add priority claims and simplified procedures for recording assignments and licenses.

When combined with initiatives like the Startup India programme and the Startups Intellectual Property Protection (SIPP) scheme, these provisions will help empower startups and SMEs to secure design rights globally, boosting their competitiveness and supporting market growth.

--IANS

aar/pk