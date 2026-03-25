DPIIT partners with fintech platform to support startups

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) The government’s Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), has partnered with fintech platform, Razorpay, to empower startups with access to financial tools, founder enablement programmes and ecosystem support to accelerate growth, the government said on Wednesday.

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The collaboration aims to support startups, innovators and entrepreneurs across the country by assisting early- and growth-stage ventures to scale efficiently by leveraging digital payment solutions, financial infrastructure and startup support initiatives, according to an official statement.

The collaboration will also provide incorporation support, mentorship and structured guidance to help startups formalise, build and expand their operations.

Further, a Startup Sahayak platform was launched to support early-stage founders through end-to-end assistance, including company incorporation, access to central and state government schemes and programmes.

The platform will provide guidance on funding opportunities and enable startups to access essential ecosystem support through a structured interface, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said in a statement.

Further, DPIIT and Razorpay will conduct regular knowledge sessions on topics such as applied artificial intelligence, marketing, product development and financial management through the Startup India Hub to ensure wider outreach, the statement said.

DPIIT-recognised startups will receive incorporation support with zero professional fees (excluding applicable government charges), along with access to credits and incentives across a range of financial and business tools.

Startups will also gain access to mentorship support, pitch deck reviews, application guidance and curated resources to support early-stage growth. Selected startups will be onboarded into curated founder communities to facilitate peer learning, networking and access to additional ecosystem support across domains such as engineering, hiring and marketing, the ministry said.

Joint Secretary, DPIIT, Sanjiv, emphasised that facilitating seamless access to financial infrastructure and tools will play a crucial role in accelerating the growth of startups.

Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, Razorpay, Harshil Mathur, highlighted the increasing emergence of startups across the country, particularly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, making robust infrastructure, mentorship and ecosystem support crucial for the country.

—IANS

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