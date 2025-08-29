DoP partners with MapmyIndia to build standardised digital addressing system

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) By integrating with MapmyIndia’s mapping platform, we are creating a standardised digital addressing system that will benefit millions of citizens and strengthen India's digital infrastructure for efficient service delivery, Harpreet Singh, Member (Operations), Department of Posts (DoP), said on Friday after the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between DoP and MapmyIndia - Mappls in the national capital.

The partnership aims to boost the Department of Posts’ Digital Address Code initiative, DIGIPIN, by making it more accessible and user-friendly.

Under the agreement, MapmyIndia will provide its base maps to be integrated into the Know Your DIGIPIN application.

This will allow users to generate accurate DIGIPINs based on their geographic location and improve visibility across platforms.

DIGIPIN will also be embedded into the Mappls app, enabling citizens to search, identify, and navigate to locations using their digital addresses.

Additionally, MapmyIndia will allocate DIGIPINs to addresses already present in its database, thereby strengthening location-based services and ensuring wider adoption of the system.

Rakesh Verma, Co-founder and CMD of MapmyIndia Mappls, said the collaboration would pave the way for a fully indigenous National Digital Addressing System.

"MapmyIndia Mappls is proud to join hands with The Department of Posts to develop a fully indigenous National Digital Addressing System,” Verma said.

He added that integrating the MapmyIndia suite of APIs and SDKs with the Department of Posts’ DIGIPIN applications would empower both citizens and businesses by enabling new services and solutions built around digital addresses.

“The MapmyIndia Mappls suite of APIs and SDKs once integrated into the Department of Posts’ DIGIPIN applications will empower billions of Indian citizens and businesses by the creation of various services and solutions around DIGIPIN, while ensuring seamless access to them via the Mappls App,” Verma mentioned.

The integration is expected to benefit not just individuals but also enterprises, government agencies, and developers, who can incorporate DIGIPIN into their mapping platforms and applications.

This will help foster an ecosystem of innovative digital services under the framework of Address as a Service (AaaS), improving efficiency, delivery, and accessibility across the country.

