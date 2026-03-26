Domestic consumption, investments to keep India’s GDP growth above 7 pc in FY27

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) Strong domestic consumption and rising investments are expected to help India maintain GDP growth above 7 per cent in the next financial year 2026–27, a report said on Thursday.

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The data compiled by Assocham noted that India’s GDP is expected to grow by 7.6 per cent in the financial year 2025-26, with growth likely to stay above 7 per cent in FY27 as well.

This steady performance comes even as global economic conditions remain uncertain due to geopolitical tensions, particularly in West Asia.

Assocham President Nirmal K Minda said that consistent government reforms over the years have played a key role in boosting business confidence.

He highlighted that India’s consumption levels are currently at a multi-year high, driven by reforms in taxation and ease of doing business, while investments are also picking up pace alongside demand.

The industry body said India’s economy has become more resilient in recent years, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite facing global challenges such as geopolitical conflicts and trade tensions, the country has managed to grow at over 7 per cent for the past three years.

Key economic indicators also reflect this strength. India’s purchasing managers' index (PMI) stood at 56.9 for manufacturing and 58.1 for services in February 2026, placing it ahead of major economies like the United States, China and Germany.

Exports have also shown steady growth, rising around 6 per cent between April and February of FY26 to reach $791 billion, compared to $748 billion in the same period last year.

The growth has been supported by sectors such as engineering goods, electronics, chemicals, gems and jewellery, and agricultural products.

Assocham expressed confidence that exports could cross $870 billion this year, up from $824 billion last year.

However, the report flagged potential risks from ongoing tensions in West Asia. Sectors such as gems and jewellery, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture could face disruptions due to higher logistics costs and delays in shipments.

The Middle East remains a key market for these industries, and any prolonged conflict could affect trade flows.

--IANS

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