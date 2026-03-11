Domestic coal stock hits record 210 MT, enough for 88 days: Govt

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) The government on Wednesday said that domestic coal production and supply have continued to outpace consumption this year, resulting in record-high coal stocks across mines and thermal power plants.

Read More

According to the Coal Ministry, the country’s overall coal stock has reached about 210 million tonnes (MT), which is sufficient to meet around 88 days of consumption at the current rate.

Coal stock at the mines of Coal India Limited (CIL) stood at 106.78 MT on April 1, 2025, which increased to 121.39 MT as of March 9, 2026.

Moreover, around 6 MT of coal is available at the mines of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), while another 15.12 MT is held at captive and commercial mines, according to the government.

Nearly 14 MT of coal is currently in transit, taking the total stock at mines and along the supply chain to a record 156.58 MT, the ministry said.

This stockpile is in addition to the 54.05 MT of coal available at thermal power plants as of March 9, which is sufficient for nearly 24 days of consumption.

The ministry also noted that coal supply to the non-regulated sector has increased by almost 14 per cent compared to the previous year.

Coal production in the country continues at a steady pace, leading to higher stock levels at the mine end while ensuring adequate supply to consumers with logistical support from the railways, the ministry said.

The Ministry of Coal added that it remains focused on maintaining a stable and performance-driven environment through policy support, close monitoring and coordinated engagement with stakeholders.

According to the government, these efforts are aimed at ensuring reliable coal availability, supporting uninterrupted operations across key sectors and meeting the country’s growing energy demand, while contributing to the long-term national goal of building a Viksit Bharat 2047.

--IANS

ag