DILEX 2025: India's leather and footwear industry gears up for global expansion

New Delhi: The 6th Edition of the Delhi International Leather Expo (DILEX) - Reverse Buyer Seller Meet (RBSM), organized by the Council for Leather Exports (CLE), commenced today at the India International Convention & Expo Centre (IICC), Yashobhoomi, Dwarka, New Delhi.

According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the two-day event, held on February 20-21, 2025, is being supported by the Government of India under the Market Access Initiative (MAI) Scheme and aims to bolster India's position as a key player in the global leather and footwear industry.

This year's edition has witnessed unprecedented growth, with around 225 Indian exhibitors showcasing their latest leather and footwear collections across an 8,000-square-meter exhibition area--a significant expansion from the previous edition.

The event has also seen a sharp rise in international participation, with over 200 foreign buyers from nearly 52 countries, including key markets in Europe and the US, compared to 130+ buyers in the last edition.

Alongside global delegates, more than 500 representatives from Indian buying houses, retailers, and trade buyers are actively engaging in networking and business discussions.

Vimal Anand, Joint Secretary of the Department of Commerce, remarked that the event marked a significant milestone in India's global trade journey.

He noted that in the post-COVID recovery phase, India's leather and footwear industry had demonstrated exceptional resilience by expanding exports and positioning the country to achieve its ambitious targets, including a goal of USD 7 billion for FY 2025-26.

RK Jalan, Chairman, Council for Leather Exports at the inauguration of DILEX 2025 said, "The 6th Edition of the Delhi International Leather Expo (DILEX) 2025 opens doors for the global leather and footwear sector amidst an evolving geopolitical landscape.

As the world recovers from the pandemic and contends with disruptions like the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Trump Tariff era and China's aggressive trade policies, India's leather industry has shown resilience, achieving consecutive months of growth.

With a positive trajectory, we aim to reach the Department of Commerce's USD 7bn export target and position India among the top 5 global exporters by FY 2025-26.

As India continues to expand its footprint in the global leather and footwear industry, DILEX 2025 serves as a pivotal platform for international trade and collaboration.

The event facilitates one-on-one business meetings between manufacturers, exporters, and international buyers, creating new avenues for business expansion and sourcing partnerships. (ANI)