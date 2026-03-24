Digital NBFCs sanction nearly 10 crore personal loans in 9 months this fiscal: Report

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Digital non‑banking finance companies (NBFCs) deepened formal credit access by sanctioning nearly 10 crore loans amounting Rs 1.53 crore in the first three quarters of FY26, representing 78 per cent of overall personal loans, a report said on Tuesday.

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The report from the Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment (FACE) said 9.9 crore digital personal loans sanctioned during this period disbursed Rs 1,53,260 crore, the report further said.

The digital personal loans accounted for 78 per cent of volumes and 19 per cent of the sanction value of all personal loans, it said.

The average sanctioned ticket size rose to Rs 15,493, marking an increase of about 18 per cent over FY25.

Sanction value grew by 53 per cent year-on-year in Q3 FY25-26, largely driven by higher ticket sizes, signalling market adjustment. However, the average ticket size remains minuscule compared with average ticket sizes of NBFCs and banks, around Rs 1 lakh and Rs 5 lakh, respectively.

“The digital personal loan market continues its steady march, establishing its importance for financial inclusion and inclusive and resilient growth. The trends show expanding market access as it constantly calibrates strategies to sustain the growth and improve portfolio quality,” said Sugandh Saxena, CEO of FACE.

Based on data from credit bureau CRIF High Mark covering more than 110 digital NBFCs, the report said that outstanding digital personal loan portfolios stood at 6.47 crore accounts totalling Rs 1.39 lakh crore (as of December 2025), up around 53 per cent from March 2024.

The portfolio quality improved with assets with Days Past Due (DPD) over 90 falling to 1.9 per cent in December 2025 from 3.3 per cent in March 2023.

Credit distribution continues to follow the usual in the FinTech zone with 60 per cent of sanctioned value going to borrowers under 35 years, 18 per cent to women, and 39 per cent to customers from tier 3 cities and beyond, it said, adding the trend showed sustained expansion of formal credit access into young and underserved segments, the report noted.

--IANS

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