Developed nations knocking at India's doors, says PM Modi on trade deals

New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) Developed nations are eager to sign trade deals with India because a confident India is rising beyond doubt and despair, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while addressing the Rising Bharat Summit organised by a leading news outlet.

Speaking on Friday on the theme "Strength Within", the Prime Minister highlighted India's remarkable transformation over the past 11 years, marked by the reclamation of national potential, economic self-reliance, and a clear roadmap to becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Drawing from ancient scriptures, the Prime Minister recalled the principle "Tat Tvam Asi", meaning the divinity sought externally resides within.

He asserted that India has awakened to this inner strength, channelling it through sustained efforts to empower citizens and institutions.

He stressed that true potential is not sudden but cultivated across generations, and the last decade has infused fresh energy into the national consciousness, enabling the country to reclaim what was lost.

PM Modi highlighted key achievements that have positioned India as a global growth engine.

He said the banking system has been strengthened, double-digit inflation has been controlled, and manufacturing has regained focus with improved product quality and robust economic policies.

He described India's Digital Public Infrastructure, particularly the trinity of Jan Dhan, Aadhaar, and Mobile, as a model that world leaders frequently seek to understand.

"Through Direct Benefit Transfer, more than 24 trillion rupees have reached beneficiaries without leakages."

The Prime Minister pointed to India's rise as a leading solar power nation, ending an era when 30 million families lacked electricity.

"The railway network has expanded dramatically, becoming the world's third-largest metro system with trains like Vande Bharat and Namo Bharat redefining connectivity."

On artificial intelligence, PM Modi noted that unlike past industrial revolutions where India followed, the country now actively shapes decisions in the AI era, boasting a thriving domestic start-up ecosystem and advancing infrastructure for data processing.

The recent AI Summit, attended by more than 100 countries, stood as a moment of national pride.

PM Modi emphasised long-term vision in nation-building, saying that progress demands patience and timely decisions rather than short-term thinking.

"Investments in self-reliance today secure future generations through semiconductor ecosystems, green hydrogen, solar energy, ethanol blending, defence production, mobile manufacturing, drone technology, and critical mineral infrastructure."

In agriculture, PM Modi highlighted the provision of 28 lakh crore rupees in loans, four times higher than previous levels, and direct deposits of more than four lakh crore rupees to farmers' accounts under PM-KISAN.

These reforms have elevated India among the world's leading agricultural exporting nations, the Prime Minister noted.

Concluding his address, Prime Minister Modi issued a powerful call to action.

He reiterated his message from the Red Fort that this is the right time to elevate India to new heights.

"Every citizen and institution must pursue excellence, moving beyond routine efforts to deliver world-class outcomes."

