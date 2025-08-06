Delhi-NCR luxury home sales jump 9 pc in H1 2025: Report

Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS) Luxury housing sales in Delhi-NCR have risen by 9 per cent in the first half of 2025 (H1 2025) compared to the same period previous year (H1 2024), a new report said on Wednesday.

According to data compiled by global professional services firm JLL, 5,168 luxury homes priced at Rs 5 crore and above were sold between January and June this year, up from 4,763 units in the first half of 2024.

Delhi-NCR now accounts for 65 per cent of all luxury housing sales across India’s top seven cities.

The share of luxury homes in the region’s total sales has also grown significantly -- from 12 per cent in H1 2023 to 19 per cent in H1 2024, and now to 27 per cent in H1 2025.

This surge is driven by rising incomes, a growing preference for premium amenities, and an aspirational lifestyle among buyers, the report said.

Gurugram has emerged as the clear leader, contributing 91 per cent of all luxury home sales in the NCR.

The Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) and Dwarka Expressway have become key hotspots, together accounting for 61 per cent of Gurugram’s luxury sales.

SPR alone contributed 39 per cent of such transactions. The recent completion of the Dwarka Expressway has boosted demand in both these corridors, pushing property prices higher and attracting buyers to ultra-premium projects.

“Gurugram has firmly established itself as the epicentre of luxury real estate in India, contributing an overwhelming 91 per cent of Delhi NCR's luxury residential sales transactions and helping the region capture 65 per cent of luxury sales nationwide," said Manish Aggarwal, Senior Managing Director (North & East) India, JLL.

Since 2020, nearly 22,000 luxury units have been launched in Delhi-NCR, with Gurugram accounting for a massive 89 per cent of these.

Established premium locations such as Golf Course Road have also seen steady interest, though the number of available units there is limited.

Experts believe that infrastructure projects like the upcoming Gurugram Metro line will further enhance the appeal of emerging luxury hubs.

“Developers remain confident about Delhi NCR’s vast market expanse to absorb such products, particularly because of the upcoming festive season and tamed inflationary scenario in the country at large,” said Dr. Samantak Das, Chief Economist and Head of Research and REIS, India, JLL.

--IANS

pk