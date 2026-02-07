Delhi minister Kapil Mishra hails Union Budget for focus on creative economy

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) As part of a conscious effort by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), state unit leaders on Saturday continued to disseminate the finer details of the Union Budget with Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra hailing the Union Budget for its focus on Creative Economy.

Read More

"For the first time, special focus has been given to the Creative Economy (Orange Economy) in the budget. Our content creators are the soft power of the nation. New avenues have been opened for them in digital infrastructure and intellectual property protection," said Art, Culture and Language Minister Kapil Mishra during an interaction with leading social media influencers and content creators regarding Union Budget 2026–27 at the Delhi BJP Office.

He added that the strengthening of the startup ecosystem under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured that the youth become 'job creators' instead of 'job seekers'.

Union Budget 2026–27 is a budget that prioritises youth power and innovation, Minister Mishra said.

He added that today the discussion is not limited to just a one-year budget, but also about the next 25 years' roadmap towards the goal of 'Viksit Bharat–2047'.

Delhi BJP General Secretary and MP Yogendra Chandolia welcomed the 13th Budget proposal of PM Modi-led Union government, claiming that the first budget prepared at Kartavya Bhavan will give new wings to the development of India and its people.

He said that the 2026 Union Budget, which promotes the construction industry, tourism, pilgrimage site development, and medical tourism, will energise and empower Young India.

The Delhi BJP General Secretary said that by providing a security cover to loans of private builders who are shaping new models of development in Delhi and other urban areas, and by promoting pilgrimage site development, the Union government has strengthened the construction industry, which will lead to increased building activity.

"The Narendra Modi government has promoted medical tourism in Union Budget 2026 to strengthen healthcare for senior citizens, which will generate thousands of jobs in the medical sector."

This growth-oriented budget will provide new enthusiasm and employment opportunities to lakhs of professionals, Chandolia added.

"The growth of the national hotel industry, development of pilgrimage sites, and cultural preservation will generate thousands of new jobs."

He said that this budget is youth-friendly and promotes sports and sporting talent.

"The new Income Tax Act announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, to be implemented from April 1, 2026, is welcome."

"By not imposing new taxes, the Union government has provided significant relief to the middle class."

Chandolia said that by giving incentives and encouragement to foreign data service companies in India, the Union government has opened new doors of employment for the youth.

He added that tax relief on smartphones will benefit the youth, while cheaper microwave ovens will benefit homemakers.

--IANS

rch/khz