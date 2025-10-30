Delhi has developed 250 MW rooftop solar capacity: Minister

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) Delhi Minister for Social Welfare and Cooperation Ravinder Indraj said on Thursday that the city has developed over 250 MW of rooftop solar capacity and preparations are underway to reach 500 MW by 2027.

Speaking at a session of the Eighth General Assembly of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) here, Indraj said that the Delhi government is actively working to simplify subsidy procedures and provide faster connections under the PM Surya Ghar - Muft Bijli Yojana.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading India towards becoming the Global Green Energy Hub. “Under his visionary leadership, Delhi too is moving ahead towards clean and smart energy solutions,” he said.

On this occasion, the Minister also joined global representatives in visiting the Kilokari Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) — South Asia’s largest utility-scale standalone battery storage facility.

The minister noted that Delhi, home to millions of families, witnesses peak power demand exceeding 8,000 MW during the summer.

“Despite these challenges, under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi government has ensured a reliable electricity supply across the city, extending even to the remotest villages,” he said.

He emphasised that while Delhi lacks the vast land resources of other states, it is leading through innovation, solar energy, and digital technology. The city’s new Solar Policy envisions “every rooftop as a power plant.”

Under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana, the Delhi government is simplifying subsidy processes and ensuring faster connections for citizens.

The Minister highlighted the government’s continuous efforts to reduce pollution by promoting electric vehicles and expanding EV charging infrastructure.

Delhi aims to electrify 80 per cent of its public transport fleet by 2030, making mobility cleaner and more sustainable.

The Minister appreciated the initiatives of BSES in integrating battery storage, rooftop solar, and smart grids to strengthen Delhi’s intelligent energy ecosystem.

He especially lauded the Janakpuri Digital Distribution Division, developed by BSES, calling it a model for other states across India.

Indraj said, “Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, we are working together to make Delhi a truly Green City and a symbol of Developed India.”

--IANS

rch/dan