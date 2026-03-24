Delhi govt may borrow Rs 16,700 crore from market with RBI’s help​

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) While presenting Budget 2025-26, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Tuesday that, on the capital receipts side, the government will raise funds from multiple channels, including Rs 16,700 crore market borrowings routed via RBI.​

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Additionally, Rs 2,500 crore will be received as interest-free loans under the Special Assistance to the States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme, launched by the Ministry of Tourism in 2025.​

External aid for projects, including the Chandrawal drainage project, is expected to bring in Rs 380 crore. ​

Recoveries of loans and advances will contribute Rs 487.93 crore. Apart from these, the government will also have an opening balance of Rs 1,640 crore available at the start of the financial year.​

Chief Minister Gupta said that of the total Budget, Rs 62,550 crore has been earmarked for schemes, programmes and projects, while Rs 41,150 crore has been allocated towards establishment expenditure. ​

The revenue Budget stands at Rs 72,900.28 crore, and the capital Budget at Rs 30,799.72 crore.​

She said the government expects to mobilise Rs 74,000 crore through its own tax revenues. The largest share will come from GST at Rs 43,500 crore. ​

This will be followed by Rs 8,500 crore from VAT, Rs 11,000 crore from stamp duty and registration fees, Rs 7,200 crore from state excise, and Rs 3,800 crore from motor vehicle tax.​

In addition, the government will receive funds from other sources. Non-tax revenue is estimated at Rs 900 crore. A sum of Rs 3,931.16 crore will come from centrally sponsored schemes, while Rs 968.01 crore is expected as central assistance and grants, she said.​

Further inflows include Rs 591 crore from the Central Road Fund, Rs 1,500 crore under the National Mission for Clean Ganga, Rs 100 crore from the National Disaster Management Authority, and Rs 1.90 crore for the Delhi Assembly project, she said.​

--IANS

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