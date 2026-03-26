Delhi govt keen to develop city as tourism hub: Minister Ashish Sood

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) Delhi Education and Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood, on Thursday, attended the 2nd ICC Aviation and Tourism Summit 2026, vowing to develop the national capital as a leading tourism city.

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"The time has come to develop Delhi not just as a transit hub, but as a leading tourism city," Minister Sood said at the summit organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC).

He added that the Delhi Budget 2026–27 reflects a vision of a developed national capital defined by order, aesthetics, and opportunity.

On the occasion, the ICC Tourism Excellence Awards were also presented to individuals and institutions for their outstanding contributions to the tourism sector.

The summit brought together key leaders from the aviation and tourism sectors, policymakers, industry experts, and stakeholders on a common platform to deliberate on sectoral growth, emerging opportunities, and future strategies.

The objective of the event was to promote collaboration and innovation aimed at positioning India, particularly Delhi, as a global hub for tourism and aviation.

Minister Sood welcomed the Guest of honour and Civil Aviation Director General Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, along with Amitabh Kant, Sudhir Mishra, and Sanjay Kumar Verma, acknowledging their significant contributions in elevating India's global stature.

Highlighting the importance of first impressions in tourism, Minister Sood emphasised that while discussions often focus on destinations, equal attention must be given to the arrival experience.

He noted that the experience at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport reflects the very soul of Delhi.

The Minister said that on March 18, the IGI Airport was recognised for the eighth consecutive time as the best airport in India and South Asia -- an achievement that symbolises not only operational excellence but also the cultural identity of the city.

Through the "Delvibe" initiative, airport terminals have been transformed into vibrant cultural spaces, Minister Sood said, adding that visitors to Delhi are welcomed with the soothing sound of the santoor and the fragrance of sandalwood and jasmine, while modern technologies like DigiYatra ensure a seamless and stress-free travel experience.

"In Delhi, optimism is not merely a policy -- it is an experience that begins the moment one lands," he said.

Speaking about the recently presented Delhi Budget, Minister Sood added that the Rs 1,37,000 crore budget for 2026–27 is a roadmap for building a developed national capital.

Delhi's economy is growing at 8.53 per cent, which is higher than the national average.

He emphasised that the Delhi government is investing in line with its priorities.

"Capital expenditure has been increased to Rs 32,000 crore to drive large-scale development in roads, transport systems, and public spaces."

He noted that a city's first impression is shaped by its roads, and accordingly, Rs 12,613 crore has been allocated for transport and infrastructure, along with the redevelopment of 750 km of roads.

--IANS

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