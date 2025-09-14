Delhi-bound IndiGo flight aborts take-off in Lucknow after technical snag

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) A Delhi-bound IndiGo aircraft carrying more than 150 passengers, including Samajwadi Party leader and Lok Sabha member Dimple Yadav, has aborted take-off at Lucknow airport after a technical issue was detected.

The incident took place on IndiGo flight 6E2111, which was scheduled to depart from Lucknow to Delhi.

According to the airline, the operating crew noticed a technical snag while the aircraft was accelerating on the runway.

As a precautionary measure, the pilots aborted the take-off and returned the plane to the bay.

“An IndiGo aircraft operating the flight 6E2111 from Lucknow to Delhi aborted take-off. A technical issue was noticed by the operating crew, when the aircraft was on the runway before take-off. Subsequently, the aircraft returned to the bay,” the airline said in a statement.

Eyewitnesses described moments of tension as the aircraft gained speed before coming to a sudden halt. However, passengers disembarked safely, and no injuries were reported.

The airline later arranged an alternative aircraft for the stranded passengers.

This comes just a week after another IndiGo flight, operating from Kochi to Abu Dhabi, had to return shortly after take-off due to a mid-air technical snag.

That aircraft, carrying more than 180 passengers, landed safely, and a replacement plane was arranged.

“A technical issue was detected on IndiGo flight 6E 1403 operating from Kochi to Abu Dhabi on 6 September 2025. As a precautionary step, the pilots decided to turn back and the aircraft landed safely at Cochin International Airport,” the airline said in a statement.

“We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers and made all possible efforts to minimise it, including offering them meals and refreshments. At IndiGo, we remain committed to the safety and security of our customers and crew,” the spokesperson added.

Airport officials confirmed that the pilots made a precautionary emergency landing after detecting a technical snag. Passengers were delayed for nearly two hours before IndiGo arranged an alternative aircraft.

