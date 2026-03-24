Delhi BJP chief praises CM Rekha Gupta for serving all sections of society in Budget

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva welcomed the "Sarvajan Hitay, Sarvajan Sukhay" Delhi Budget for 2026–27 presented on Tuesday in the State Assembly by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

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He said that inspired by Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's Antyodaya principle and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policy of holistic development, this budget offers benefits for every section of society.

This record budget of Rs 1.03 lakh crore is the largest in Delhi's history, with the state government's own revenue covering about 74 per cent of the expenditure, while the remaining 26 per cent has clearly defined allocations, making it a self-reliant budget.

The Delhi BJP President said that this budget of the BJP government is for a developed Delhi, with more than 31 per cent -- Rs 32,360 crore -- dedicated to the maintenance and development of education and health services.

"In any nation's capital, transport and urban development are two very important aspects, and inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's principles, the Rekha Gupta government has laid the foundation for Delhi 2047 by allocating 23.32 per cent of the budget estimate to these sectors."

The Delhi BJP President said that by allocating Rs 1,777 crore for better maintenance of the agricultural sector and rapidly urbanising villages in Delhi, along with Rs 10,537 crore for social security, the Rekha Gupta government has fulfilled its commitment to "Sarvajan Sukhay, Sarvajan Hitay".

Having started the distribution of free gas cylinders to needy families during Holi in the financial year 2025–26, the Rekha Gupta government has, in the 2026–27 budget, allocated Rs 260 crore for providing gas cylinders to needy families and Rs 450 crore for free bus travel for women and transgender persons, reflecting its compassionate governance.

Sachdeva has said that undoubtedly, the second budget of the Rekha Gupta government, which made its first year of service remarkable will take Delhi to a new horizon.

--IANS

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