Deeply disappointing for Rajasthan, says Ashok Gehlot on Union Budget

Jaipur, Feb 1 (IANS) Former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot on Sunday strongly criticised the Union Budget, alleging step-motherly treatment towards the state and calling the budget "deeply disappointing" for the state.

He said that it was "extremely unfortunate" that Rajasthan, the largest state in the country, was not even mentioned in the Union Budget speech.

According to Gehlot, this omission itself reflects the "discriminatory" approach of the Central government towards Rajasthan.

The former Chief Minister pointed out that the budget completely "ignored" the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP), a long-pending and vital project that would address drinking water and irrigation needs of several districts in the state.

"Despite repeated assurances, the ERCP was not mentioned, exposing the Centre's lack of seriousness towards Rajasthan's water crisis," he said.

Gehlot further noted that no new railway lines, metro projects, or major infrastructure initiatives were announced for Rajasthan, even though such projects are crucial for employment generation and economic growth.

He also expressed concern over the absence of meaningful relief for the poor, labourers, farmers, and the vast unorganised sector, which has been struggling due to rising inflation and unemployment.

"The budget has failed to provide concrete measures to support those at the bottom of the economic pyramid," Gehlot said, adding that the needs of common people were completely sidelined.

Taking a dig at the BJP's slogan, Gehlot remarked that despite tall claims of a "double-engine" government, Rajasthan has received nothing substantial from this budget.

"For Rajasthan, this budget is nothing more than a damp squib," he said, accusing the Centre of neglecting the state's development priorities.

Overall, Gehlot said, the budget "lacks" vision, fairness, and sensitivity towards Rajasthan and its people.

