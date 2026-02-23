'Concealed crucial information': CCPA slaps Rs 15 lakh fine on Vajirao & Reddy Institute for misleading UPSC 2023 result ads

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has imposed a penalty of Rs 15 lakh on Vajirao & Reddy Institute for publishing misleading advertisements related to the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2023 results, ruling that the coaching institute deliberately concealed crucial information regarding the courses actually taken by successful candidates.

In an order passed on February 20, the CCPA, headed by Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare and Commissioner Anupam Mishra, found that the institute’s promotional claims — including "Over 645 selections out of 1,016 vacancies in UPSC CSE 2023", "6 in Top 10 AIR", "35 in Top 50 AIR", and "64 in Top 100 AIR" — created a false impression among aspirants about the nature of services offered.

It observed that the advertisements prominently displayed the names and photographs of successful candidates while simultaneously promoting multiple long-term classroom programmes. However, an investigation conducted by the Director General, Investigation, revealed substantial discrepancies between the claims made in advertisements and the institute’s actual enrolment records.

According to the probe report, out of the 645 candidates claimed by the institute as successful selections, as many as 431 candidates were not enrolled in any programme offered by Vajirao & Reddy Institute.

It added that only a limited number of candidates had enrolled in interview-related programmes, while a large majority had either availed minimal services or had no verifiable association with the institute.

"The omission of material details regarding the nature of services availed by the featured candidates constitutes misleading advertising," the CCPA said, adding that the use of names and photographs of candidates who never availed the institute’s services amounted to an unfair trade practice under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

It further recorded that despite repeated directions, the institute failed to furnish essential documentary evidence such as consent forms, enrolment records, fee receipts or course details to substantiate its claims.

In its defence, Vajirao & Reddy Institute argued that all candidates featured in the advertisements had availed some form of service and that details such as course duration or fee structure were irrelevant to determining student association.

The institute also contended that aspirants typically make further enquiries before taking admission and therefore could not be said to have been misled.

Rejecting these submissions, the CCPA held that advertisements must themselves be truthful and transparent, observing that reliance on consumer diligence cannot absolve advertisers of statutory obligations.

It noted that a penalty had already been imposed on the institute in November 2024 for misleading advertisements relating to UPSC CSE 2022 results.

The CCPA reiterated that advertisements claiming large numbers of selections without transparent disclosure of course details, duration and nature of association mislead students and unfairly influence academic decisions.

Directing the institute to discontinue misleading advertisements, the CCPA stressed that coaching institutes must ensure accurate and verifiable disclosure of results so that potential UPSC aspirants and parents can make informed choices.

"The opposite party (institute) shall desist from further publication of misleading advertisement and make truthful and complete disclosures in future," the regulator directed, asking Vajirao & Reddy Institute to submit a compliance report within 15 days.

