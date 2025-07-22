Completed fuel switch inspections on all Boeing aircraft, no issues found: Air India

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) Air India on Tuesday said it has completed precautionary inspections on the fuel control switch (FCS) locking mechanisms of all Boeing 787 and Boeing 737 aircraft in its fleet.

The airline stated that no problems were found during the checks, which were conducted in line with safety directives issued by India’s aviation regulator DGCA earlier this month.

“Air India has completed precautionary inspections on the locking mechanism of Fuel Control Switch (FCS) on all Boeing 787 and Boeing 737 aircraft in its fleet,” the airline said in a sttaement.

The inspections come in the aftermath of a tragic Air India Boeing Dreamliner crash in Ahmedabad last month, in which 260 people lost their lives.

A preliminary report by the Air Accidents Investigation Bureau (AAIB) revealed that the aircraft’s engines had shut down just seconds after take-off due to fuel supply being cut off.

This led to renewed concerns about the functioning of the engine fuel cut-off switches, which transitioned from ‘Run’ to ‘Cutoff’ unexpectedly.

Following the fatal Ahmedabad crash and the DGCA’s directive issued on July 14, Air India and its low-cost subsidiary Air India Express initiated immediate voluntary inspections.

These began on July 12 and were completed within the time limit set by the regulator.

“In the inspections, no issues were found with the said locking mechanism. Air India had started voluntary inspections on 12 July and completed them within the prescribed time limit set by the DGCA. The same has been communicated to the regulator,” the airline added.

The Boeing 737 aircraft, which were also inspected, are part of the Air India Express fleet, the company said.

With the inspections now complete, both Air India and Air India Express have informed the DGCA and fully complied with the safety directive.

“Air India remains committed to the safety of passengers and crew members,” the airline said in a statement.

Meanwhile, several international carriers, including Emirates, are also conducting similar checks on their Boeing aircraft as a precaution, even though the FAA has not issued any new airworthiness directive.

The American regulator has assured global aviation authorities that the fuel control switch design remains safe.

