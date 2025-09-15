Collectors in Andhra Pradesh to conduct Industry Day every Tuesday

Amaravati, Sep 15 (IANS) The District Collectors in Andhra Pradesh will conduct Industry Day every Tuesday to address issues faced by investors and industries.

Industries Department Secretary, N. Yuvraj, on Monday, directed the District Collectors to conduct Industry Day on the lines of the grievance redressal programme (Prajavani/Public Grievance Redressal System) held on Mondays.

He said that this initiative will provide a structured platform to directly address issues faced by investors and industries at the district level.

Yuvraj made these remarks during a review meeting with District Collectors at the Secretariat, where he highlighted that the industrial sector contributes 44 per cent to the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP).

He stressed the need for special focus on strengthening the sector and ensuring speedy facilitation for investors.

"District Collectors must personally engage with every entrepreneur and company proposing to invest in their districts. Issues raised by them at the ground level should be resolved immediately. Land is the most critical factor for industries. Hence, utmost priority must be given to land allotment, whether from government land or, where unavailable, through land pooling with private owners," he added.

The Secretary directed that District Collectors should simplify land acquisition procedures, set clear timelines for grounding of projects, and appoint nodal officers for every economic hub to ensure challenges are resolved without delay.

He further asked District Collectors to pay special attention to MSMEs, noting that they are the backbone of district-level economic growth.

Yuvraj told that since the formation of the TDP-BJP-led coalition government in June 2024, Andhra Pradesh has approved 122 projects with a total investment value of Rs 10,06,799 crore.

More than one lakh acres of land has been earmarked for existing and upcoming clusters, and District Collectors have been asked to expedite land pooling and allocation, he said.

He announced that five major defence clusters are being established across Andhra Pradesh: A Naval cluster will come up over 3,000 acres between Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam; a Missile and Ammunition cluster to be developed over 3,000 acres at Jaggaiahpeta in NTR district; an Unmanned Systems cluster will be established over 3,000 acres at Orvakal in Kurnool district; Aerospace and Electronics clusters will also come up on 4,000 to 5,000 acres between Madakasira and Lepakshi in Anantapur district; an Aircraft component manufacturing cluster has been approved over 4,000 acres at Donakonda in Prakasam district.

He also revealed that within just one year of the TDP-led coalition government, the Centre has already approved more than 50 projects related to Andhra Pradesh's industrial development.

He urged district Collectors to extend maximum support to these projects for rapid execution.

