Coal production from commercial mines jumps 11.9 pc in April-Aug

New Delhi: Coal production from India's captive and commercial mines during April to August of the financial year 2025-26 has recorded a robust 11.88 per cent growth over the same period of the previous year, while dispatches of coal from mines have risen by 9.12 per cent during these five months.

These positive trends indicate enhanced operational efficiency and more effective utilisation of mining capacity across the sector, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Coal.

Coal production during August this year was recorded at 14.43 million tonnes (MT), while dispatches reached 15.07 million tonnes (MT).

The increase in coal production ensures a reliable supply of coal to key industries such as power generation, steel manufacturing, and cement production, thereby reinforcing the backbone of India's industrial infrastructure.

The Ministry attributes the sector's improved performance to a series of strategic policy measures, rigorous monitoring, and consistent support to stakeholders. These efforts have played a crucial role in accelerating operational approvals and expanding production capabilities, thereby driving overall growth in coal output and dispatches, the statement said.

The Ministry of Coal has achieved a historic milestone, as part of the economic reforms to introduce commercial mining, with the allocation of over 200 coal mines, underscoring the drive to transform India's coal sector.

Over the past several years, the Ministry has ushered in a suite of transformative reforms, from the advent of commercial coal mining and the rollout of a single-window clearance system, to the adoption of digital monitoring and governance tools. These measures have collectively redefined the operational landscape of the coal sector, unlocking new opportunities for private enterprise and ensuring a more transparent, accountable, and future-ready framework for resource development, according to the Coal Ministry.

This milestone reflects the Ministry's visionary approach - one that seeks not only to enhance domestic coal production but also to rebalance the national energy matrix by reducing dependence on imports and strengthening long-term energy security. The cumulative effect of such initiatives bolsters both economic growth and strategic autonomy, the statement added.

