Coal India, IIT Madras to establish Centre for Sustainable Energy

New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) Coal India Limited (CIL) on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras to establish the Centre for Sustainable Energy.

The Centre at IIT Madras will serve as a hub for cutting-edge R&D and capacity-building initiatives in sustainable energy technologies.

Supported by CIL’s funding and aligned with its strategic diversification goals, the Centre will focus on developing solutions for repurposing coal mines, creating low-carbon technologies, and reimagining coal as a valuable feedstock in India’s clean energy future, according to Coal Ministry.

“This partnership underscores a shared commitment to leading India’s energy transition through indigenous research, innovation, and technology development to achieve the nation’s net-zero ambitions by 2070,” it said in a statement.

PM Prasad, Chairman, CIL, said that Coal India is transforming from being the nation’s energy provider to becoming a key enabler of India’s clean energy transition.

“This MoU marks a historic step in Coal India’s journey toward sustainable growth. Through this collaboration with IIT Madras, Coal India aims to generate indigenous solutions that ensure energy security, decarbonization, and socioeconomic progress,” he added.

V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, stated that industry–academia collaborations have been a cornerstone of IIT Madras’ journey toward leading India’s transition to a low-carbon economy.

“The partnership with Coal India epitomizes the institute’s commitment to this cause. Together, we aim to develop scalable and impactful solutions that support India’s sustainable energy future,” he emphasised.

According to the ministry, the Centre will also contribute to human capital development through PhD, postdoctoral, and internship programs, nurturing the next generation of researchers and engineers to lead India’s green energy transformation.

