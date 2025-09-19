CM Yogi to review preparations for UP International Trade Show in Greater Noida today

Greater Noida, Sep 19 (IANS) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will review preparations for the UP International Trade Show in Greater Noida on Friday.

The administration and organising committee have completed all preparations for the international trade show, which begins on September 25 at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will personally visit Greater Noida to review these preparations and hold a review meeting with officials.

CM Yogi's visit is scheduled for this afternoon, where he will inspect the exhibition site and thoroughly review security and arrangements. This International Trade Show is considered very special for Uttar Pradesh, as approximately 2,500 exhibitors are participating. These exhibitors, representing various industries, businesses, and enterprises, will showcase their products and services.

Significantly, Russia has been selected as the country partner, which is expected to further strengthen trade relations between India and Russia.

The administration has made strict security arrangements. Police personnel have been deployed in Greater Noida and the surrounding areas.

According to reports, more than 1,000 police personnel have been called in from other districts to strengthen security. Additionally, several PAC companies have been deployed. The Expo Mart complex and surrounding areas are under strict surveillance.

The administration has issued instructions to maintain special vigilance. A review meeting this afternoon will review security, traffic, parking, exhibition arrangements, guest reception, and preparations for foreign delegates.

Organisers said this year's trade show will be a great opportunity to showcase Uttar Pradesh's industrial and business potential to the world. Entrepreneurs from handicrafts, textiles, agriculture, IT, startups, and many other sectors will participate.

It is hoped that this event will not only strengthen the state's image but also create new investment and business opportunities.

This is one of several recent visits by the Chief Minister to the Noida and Greater Noida region. He also visited in August to inaugurate a manufacturing unit with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The UP International Trade Show 2025 is the flagship B2B and B2C event of the Uttar Pradesh government, highlighting the state’s industrial progress, entrepreneurial spirit, and global business potential.

This mega trade show -- the third edition of its International Trade Show (UPITS) from September 25-29 -- serves as a platform for industries, startups, exporters, and business leaders to showcase their innovations, build partnerships, and explore new market opportunities on both national and international levels.

