CM Stalin to preside over mega investor summit in Madurai today

Madurai, Dec 7 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will preside over a mega investor summit here on Sunday as part of a major push to accelerate industrial growth, job creation, and infrastructure development in the southern part of the state.

The summit, being organised under the theme 'Tamil Nadu is Growing', will witness the signing of 91 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) involving a total investment of Rs 36,660.35 crore. These projects are expected to generate direct employment for 56,766 youth across multiple sectors.

According to an official state government press release, the summit is one of the largest single-day investment initiatives for the region, reflecting the government’s sustained focus on decentralised industrial development.

As part of the programme, the Chief Minister will also lay the foundation stone for a new SIPCOT Industrial Park at Melur, which is expected to attract manufacturing, logistics, and allied industries, positioning the district as a future industrial hub.

The press note highlighted that substantial development has taken place in the district since the DMK government assumed office in 2021. Over the last four years, projects worth Rs 18,795 crore covering 18,881 development works have been completed. These include initiatives in roads, drinking water supply, urban infrastructure, education, healthcare, housing, and rural connectivity.

On the welfare front, the government has disbursed Rs 8,668 crore as direct assistance to 96,55,916 beneficiaries. The total value of welfare support extended in the district since 2021 stands at Rs 27,463 crore, the release said, reflecting the administration’s emphasis on inclusive growth.

During the day’s functions, Chief Minister Stalin will distribute house site pattas to 63,698 beneficiaries, providing legal ownership of housing to thousands of families. He will also inaugurate completed development works worth Rs 3,650 crore and lay foundation stones for a series of new projects aimed at further strengthening the district’s infrastructure network.

A key highlight of the visit will be the inauguration of the Veeramangai Velu Nachiyar Flyover at Melamadai Junction, constructed for Rs 150.28 crore. The flyover is expected to ease chronic traffic congestion and improve urban mobility across one of the city’s busiest intersections.

The government said that under the Dravidian model of governance, Madurai has seen rapid and balanced growth since 2021.

Reiterating the Chief Minister’s recent remarks, the release noted that the people of the district have clearly understood that what Madurai needs today is sustained development -- and Sunday’s summit marks another major step in that direction.

