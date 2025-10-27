CM Majhi unveils Odisha's maritime vision, inks Rs 50,000cr-worth investment deals at IMW 2025

Bhubaneswar, Oct 27 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday outlined Odisha’s commitment to building a strong port-led and port-based economy, aiming to transform the state’s ports into engines of trade, industry and employment.

Speaking at the India Maritime Week 2025, being held in Mumbai from October 27 to 31, CM Majhi said: "Odisha is committed to building a Strong Port-Led and Port-Based Economy, and will transform our ports into engines of trade, industry, and employment -- driving India’s growth journey for the next 25 years."

The Chief Minister joined the inaugural session of IMW 2025 alongside Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

During the event, CM Majhi also met and interacted with leading industry representatives from the port and blue economy sectors, inviting them to explore investment opportunities and take advantage of Odisha's rapidly developing maritime and coastal ecosystem.

Speaking during the special Odisha session, CM Majhi highlighted the state's strategic position as India’s emerging maritime hub on the eastern coast.

He reaffirmed Odisha's vision to build a modern, sustainable and globally competitive maritime ecosystem, supported by policy stability, infrastructure development and private sector participation.

The Chief Minister stated that Odisha’s maritime strength is driving a new era of industrial and economic growth. “With Paradip, Dhamra, Gopalpur, and upcoming ports at Astaranga, Jatadhari Muhan, Subarnarekha, and Bahuda, we are expanding our total port handling capacity to 500 million tonnes annually, supported by three major ship anchor points,” stated Majhi.

"The Bahuda Port with an investment of Rs 21,500 crore and Rs 24,700 crore towards Shipbuilding and Repair Cluster, along with the Puri Cruise Terminal, will redefine Odisha’s coastal economy and global trade linkages. With stable governance, skilled manpower, and investor-friendly reforms, Odisha stands as a rising maritime hub of Eastern India. I warmly welcome investors to be part of this transformative journey," added the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister outlined key initiatives, including the enhancement of port capacity to 500 million tonnes per annum by 2047, development of 14 non-major ports, and two transformational projects -- the Bahuda Port and the Shipbuilding Cluster at Mahanadi Mouth.

He emphasised that Odisha’s maritime roadmap goes beyond trade and logistics, integrating tourism, cruise development and blue economy opportunities along the Bay of Bengal coast.

Following the inaugural session, a special Odisha session was held under the chairmanship of CM Majhi, accompanied by a delegation from the government of Odisha.

The session, titled "Port-led Development of Odisha: A Perspective Plan for 2024", discussed in detail the investment potential in Odisha’s port-led industrial infrastructure.

As many as nine MoUs worth Rs 50,000 crore were signed by the state government with several agencies for the development of an all-weather Satellite Major Port at Bahuda Muhana in Ganjam, an International Cruise Terminal at Puri worth Rs 500 crore, a National Mega Ship Building Cluster worth Rs 22,700 crore, a Maritime Museum, and other projects.

