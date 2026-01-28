CM Majhi inaugurates 20 industrial projects valued at Rs 8,884 crore, boosting Odisha's employment opportunities

Bhubaneswar, Jan 28 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, on Wednesday, inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for as many as 20 industrial projects worth Rs 8,884 crore, generating 6,832 employment opportunities in the western region of the state.

Read More

Chief Minister Majhi laid the foundation stone and grounded these projects during the inauguration of Silver Jubilee edition of Enterprise Odisha in Rourkela.

According to an official statement released by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), during the event, MoUs and investment intents worth Rs 52,026 crore were received, with an employment potential of 20,427, marking a major boost to the region's industrial momentum.

The statement also noted that western Odisha has emerged as a core engine of the state's industrial growth.

While addressing the inaugural session, Chief Minister Majhi said that western Odisha is no longer the "next frontier" of growth; it is a core engine of Odisha's development.

Several leading companies participated in the event.

More than 500 people gathered to witness this significant moment in the industrial growth journey of Western Odisha.

The theme of this year's Silver Jubilee edition of Enterprise Odisha is 'Odisha: Best Place to Live, Work and Do Business'.

Referring to the theme of this year's event, the Chief Minister said, "This reflects our renewed vision that economic growth must go hand in hand with an improved quality of life. Industrial development must create employment opportunities, enhance living standards, and ensure that ease of doing business is matched with ease of living. Industrial growth should bring better opportunities into the lives of every citizen."

Chief Minister Majhi in his address during the event also highlighted the state government's industrial strategy.

"Our strategy is clear-- establish a few anchor industries in every region and develop hundreds of MSMEs around them as suppliers, vendors, logistics partners, fabricators, maintenance providers, packaging units, and technology partners. This will ensure that our youth no longer need to migrate for jobs; opportunities will come to their doorstep," he added.

The event marked the inauguration of 11 industrial projects with an investment of Rs 5,708.00 crore, generating employment for 4,183 persons.

This was followed by the grounding of nine projects worth Rs 3,176.00 crore, creating employment for 2,649 persons.

During his visit to Rourkela, the Chief Minister also participated in three key roundtable discussions with the Rourkela Chamber of Commerce, Orissa Sponge Iron Manufacturing Association (OSIMA), and a special interaction with delegations from Ranchi and Raipur.

These engagements highlighted the growing RRR Corridor—Raipur–Ranchi–Rourkela, reflecting enhanced regional collaboration and shared growth prospects.

Through these roundtables, 22 MoUs worth Rs 43,349 crore were signed, generating 18,985 employments, while five investment intent of Rs 8,677 crore with employment potential of 1,442 was received.

Chief Minister Majhi also handed over the letter offering 1,447.927 acres of land at Kamakhyanagar in Dhenkanal, to a leading aluminium firm for its proposed three million tonnes per annum aluminium smelter and 4,900 MW Captive Power Plant project.

--IANS

gyan/khz