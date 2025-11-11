Chhattisgarh attracted Rs 7.5 lakh crore investment proposals in 10 months: CM Vishnudeo Sai

New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnudeo Sai on Tuesday said that the state has received investment proposals worth about Rs 7.5 lakh crore within just 10 months of introducing its new industrial policy.

Addressing the media after the Chhattisgarh Investor Connect event held in Ahmedabad, Sai said the new policy has created a favourable environment for industries and investors alike.

“The Chhattisgarh Investor Connect was organised in the holy land of Ahmedabad. We have introduced a new industrial policy in our state, which is proving to be very effective. Investment proposals worth approximately Rs 7.5 lakh crore have been received in 10 months,” he said.

Sai added that memorandums of understanding (MoUs) were signed with around eight companies during the event, bringing in fresh investment proposals worth Rs 33,000 crore.

“Entrepreneurs from Gujarat have shown great interest. Chhattisgarh offers abundant resources—coal, electricity, water, and skilled manpower—which make it an ideal destination for industries,” he said, welcoming the prospective investors.

The Chief Minister also shared updates from the event on the social media platform X.

He said he met Devanshu Gandhi, Managing Director of the Vadilal Group, to explore opportunities in the food processing sector, with plans to set up a unit manufacturing ice cream, frozen foods, and other processed food products in the state.

In another post, Sai mentioned his meeting with Jinal Mehta, Vice President of the Torrent Group, who appreciated Chhattisgarh’s investment-friendly ecosystem and proposed investments worth Rs 22,900 crore in the power sector and Rs 200 crore in the pharmaceutical sector.

Meanwhile, Vishnudeo Sai also participated in the Bharat Parv celebrations at Ekta Nagar in Kevadia, Gujarat, marking the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

“Bharat Parv is being celebrated on this occasion with participation from states across the country. Chhattisgarh’s pavilion showcased our culture, textiles, and cuisine,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the growing investor confidence reflects Chhattisgarh’s emergence as a major industrial hub in central India, driven by its proactive policies and resource-rich landscape.

--IANS

aps/uk